Rick Rubin on New Metallica Album: The Band Are "About to Start Writing"

In a new interview with Billboard.com, legendary producer Rick Rubin talks about his upcoming involvement in the next Metallica studio album. An excerpt from the chat follows:

"Rubin, who was not involved with the headbangers' recent collaboration with Lou Reed, reports that the quartet is 'about to start writing, and I had a meeting with Lars (Ulrich) in San Francisco...to explore what the focus was going to be this time around. I'm still sort of thinking about what that is going to be. I'll ask a lot of questions and we'll probably listen to some of the riffs that they've been writing. Usually I'll hear something that will sort of indicate the direction and then we'll talk about it from there.'"

You can read the full interview here.

There is still no word yet on when Metallica's collaboration with Lou Reed will be released.