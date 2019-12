Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is now streaming his latest solo record, titled Ringo 2012, in full online. You can listen to the album here courtesy of NME.

The album will be released today overseas and tomorrow in the U.S., and includes appearances from Joe Walsh, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Benmont Tench from Tom Petty's backing band, the Heartbreakers.

Ringo 2012 marks Starr's 17th solo effort.