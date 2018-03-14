Rivers of Nihil Premiere "A Home" Guitar Playthrough

Awhile back, we teamed up with Reading, PA death metal quintet Rivers of Nihil to film a playthrough video for their song, "A Home." Now, you can check out the playthrough video for yourself.

The video—which features Rivers of Nihil guitarists Jon Topore and Brody Uttley, and was filmed at our headquarters in New York City—takes viewers through every second of the relentless, breathtaking song, and its dueling guitar parts.

"A Home" is taken from the band's new album, Where Owls Know My Name, which is out this Friday, March 16, via Metal Blade. You can preorder it here.

For more on Rivers of Nihil, follow along on Facebook.