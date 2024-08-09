Robby Krieger, Skunk Baxter and Leland Sklar among rock veterans leading the February edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has just announced a new camp, The Masters of Rock: 2025, taking place February 20-23 in Los Angeles. As the name suggests, it features top rock veterans, including Robby Krieger of The Doors, Skunk Baxter of The Doobie Brothers, session bass great Leland Sklar, and The Police's Stewart Copeland.

Attendees get the unique opportunity to learn from these music legends through masterclasses, jam sessions, and Q&A panels.

Campers will also join bands led by a cohort of rockstar counselors that includes Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Monte Pittman (Madonna, Ministry), Janet Robin (Lindsey Buckingham), and more.

A post shared by Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp (@rockfantasycamp) A photo posted by on

The camp's jamming songbook includes hits like The Police's Message in a Bottle and Roxanne, The Doors' LA Woman and Light My Fire, and The Doobie Brothers' Listen to the Music and Long Train Runnin’.

To wrap up the four-day experience, attendees get the rare chance to perform on the Sunset Strip at the iconic Viper Room and Whisky A Go Go.

The camp is open to guitarists of all levels, with additional tiers customized for beginners as well as 11- to 16-year-olds.

Its announcement comes hot on the heels of the third annual women-only camp, which is taking place this December and features Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sheila E. (Prince), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Lita Ford (The Runaways), and Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck).

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ROCK CAMP THE MOVIE - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been running for over 25 years. It’s also been the subject of the documentary Rock Camp The Movie and has been featured in The Simpsons.

Spots are limited, so interested guitarists are encouraged to book early. See RockCamp.com for more details.