Robby Krieger, Skunk Baxter and Leland Sklar among rock veterans leading the February edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

By
published

The Masters of Rock: 2025 edition also features The Police's Stewart Copeland and wraps up with shows at LA's legendary Sunset Strip venues

From L-R: Robby Krieger, Skunk Baxter, Leland Sklar
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images (Left and Right) and Jesse Grant / Stringer/Getty Images (Middle))

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has just announced a new camp, The Masters of Rock: 2025, taking place February 20-23 in Los Angeles. As the name suggests, it features top rock veterans, including Robby Krieger of The Doors, Skunk Baxter of The Doobie Brothers, session bass great Leland Sklar, and The Police's Stewart Copeland.

Attendees get the unique opportunity to learn from these music legends through masterclasses, jam sessions, and Q&A panels.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.