Robby Krieger, Skunk Baxter and Leland Sklar among rock veterans leading the February edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

The Masters of Rock: 2025 edition also features The Police's Stewart Copeland and wraps up with shows at LA's legendary Sunset Strip venues
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images (Left and Right) and Jesse Grant / Stringer/Getty Images (Middle))
Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has just announced a new camp, The Masters of Rock: 2025, taking place February 20-23 in Los Angeles. As the name suggests, it features top rock veterans, including Robby Krieger of The Doors, Skunk Baxter of The Doobie Brothers, session bass great Leland Sklar, and The Police's Stewart Copeland.
Attendees get the unique opportunity to learn from these music legends through masterclasses, jam sessions, and Q&A panels.
Campers will also join bands led by a cohort of rockstar counselors that includes Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Mike Kroeger (Nickelback), Monte Pittman (Madonna, Ministry), Janet Robin (Lindsey Buckingham), and more.
The camp's jamming songbook includes hits like The Police's Message in a Bottle and Roxanne, The Doors' LA Woman and Light My Fire, and The Doobie Brothers' Listen to the Music and Long Train Runnin’.
To wrap up the four-day experience, attendees get the rare chance to perform on the Sunset Strip at the iconic Viper Room and Whisky A Go Go.
The camp is open to guitarists of all levels, with additional tiers customized for beginners as well as 11- to 16-year-olds.
Its announcement comes hot on the heels of the third annual women-only camp, which is taking place this December and features Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sheila E. (Prince), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Lita Ford (The Runaways), and Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck).
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.