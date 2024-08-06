Nancy Wilson, Nita Strauss, Lita Ford and more to head up women-only Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

By
published

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp announce the details of their third annual women-only camp

Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford, Sheila E, Rhonda Smith and Nita Strauss
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future/Press)

Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has announced the line-up for its third annual Women-Only camp. 

This December’s camp will take place December 5-8, 2024 in Los Angeles and features Nancy Wilson (Heart), Sheila E. (Prince), Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Lita Ford (The Runaways), and Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck). 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Tom Poak

Tom Poak has written for the Hull Daily Mail, Esquire, The Big Issue, Total Guitar, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and more. In a writing career that has spanned decades, he has interviewed Brian May, Brian Cant, and cadged a light off Brian Molko. He has stood on a glacier with Thunder, in a forest by a fjord with Ozzy and Slash, and on the roof of the Houses of Parliament with Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham (until some nice men with guns came and told them to get down). He has drank with Shane MacGowan, mortally offended Lightning Seed Ian Broudie and been asked if he was homeless by Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch.