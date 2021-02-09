Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox jam Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze

Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox’s “Sunday Lunch” series of cover songs has been a beautiful and sometimes bizarre thing to watch unfold over the past months.

And while the duo’s newest entry, an electric guitar take on Jimi Hendrix’s classic Purple Haze, isn’t as strange as, say, their jail-cell cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, it certainly provides its own offbeat treats, including the King Crimson great adding some characteristic Fripp-ian dissonance to the opening riff, and Wilcox replacing the lyric “ ‘Scuse me while I kiss the sky,” with the oft-misheard “ ‘Scuse me while I kiss this guy,” and then planting a smacker on Fripp's forehead.

You can check out the performance, which sees Fripp on his Fernandes Custom Gold electric guitar and Wilcox accompanying him on a Surf Green Fender Tele, above.

And for a deeper dive into Fripp’s envelope-pushing guitar playing with King Crimson, check out Guitar World’s lesson on the guitar techniques of some of the essential prog-rock bands of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.