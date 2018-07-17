Robert Plant Announces American Tour Dates

Robert Plant has announced another round of American tour dates in support of his 2017 album, Carry Fire.

Plant—with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, in tow—will hit a number of venues in the Midwest and the South in September. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

Carry Fire is Plant's 11th solo LP. You can check out its lead single, "The May Queen," below.

For tickets and more info, point your browser on over to robertplant.com.

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters Tour Dates

September 9 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

September 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

September 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

September 15 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival September 16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO

September 19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

September 21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory

September 27 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Municipal Auditorium

September 29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater