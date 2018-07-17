Robert Plant Announces American Tour Dates

Robert Plant has announced another round of American tour dates in support of his 2017 album, Carry Fire.
Plant—with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, in tow—will hit a number of venues in the Midwest and the South in September. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.
Carry Fire is Plant's 11th solo LP. You can check out its lead single, "The May Queen," below.
For tickets and more info, point your browser on over to robertplant.com.
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters Tour Dates
September 9 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
September 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
September 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
September 15 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival September 16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO
September 19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
September 21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory
September 27 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Municipal Auditorium
September 29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater