Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Link Wray, Willie Nelson lead 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 list of inductees was revealed today (May 3), and leading the honorees is an eclectic group of guitar-toting artists.

Rap-metal pioneers Rage Against the Machine, superstar singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow, instrumental guitar titan Link Wray, and country legend Willie Nelson highlight a group that also includes pop auteurs Kate Bush and George Michael, R&B A-lister Missy Elliott and vocal group The Spinners.

Rounding out the induction list is DJ Kool Herc, Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin, Al Kooper, R&B/soul singer Chaka Khan and Soul Train host Don Cornelius.

“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a press release. “We are honored that this November’s induction ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture – the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop.”

In the wake of their induction, Rage Against the Machine paid tribute to both their fans and influences on social media.

“Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and the mission of Rage Against the Machine," the band wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab). "We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we’ve worked with and all the activists, organizers, rebels, and revolutionaries past, present, and future who have inspired our art.”

Notably omitted from the Hall of Fame's induction list were nominees like Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Joy Division, New Order and Warren Zevon.

The inductees were selected by a body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, with the public participating via a process called the Fan Vote, an online poll conducted on the Rock Hall's website that was tallied along with the other ballots.

The 2023 inductees will be honored at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony saw the long-awaited (and overdue) induction of Judas Priest, along with that of Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and influential blues guitar player Elizabeth Cotten, among others.

For more info on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum and this year's inductees and induction ceremony, visit the organization's website (opens in new tab).