Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The White Stripes lead 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

The 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were revealed today (February 1).

Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and The White Stripes lead a nomination class that also includes seminal post-punk acts Joy Division and New Order, country-pop superstar Sheryl Crow, hip-hop legends Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest, and pop auteurs Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper and George Michael.

R&B legends The Spinners, country icon Willie Nelson and the beloved singer/songwriter Warren Zevon round out the 2023 nominee class.

Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes, and Zevon are all on the ballot for the first time.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” John Sykes, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation's chairman, said in a statement. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Nominations will be voted on by a body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, but fans can also participate in the Hall of Fame selection via a process called the Fan Vote.

Through April 28, fans can vote online at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website (opens in new tab)or in person at the Museum itself in Cleveland, Ohio. The top five artists in the Fan Vote will then comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 inductees.

The 2023 inductees will be announced in May, with the induction ceremony set to take place this fall, though the date and venue have yet to be announced as of press time.

The 2022 ceremony saw the long-awaited (and overdue) induction of Judas Priest, along with that of Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and influential blues guitar player Elizabeth Cotten, among others.

