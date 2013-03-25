Rod Stewart to Release New Album of Original Material, 'Time,' on May 7

Rod Stewart will release Time, his first album of new material in almost 20 years, May 7 on Capitol Records. The album features 12 tracks, 11 of which he wrote and produced.

“Something about the process of reviewing my life for the book [2012's Rod: The Autobiography ] reconnected me, and that was it: I was away," Stewart said. "Suddenly ideas for lyrics were piling up in my head.

"Next thing I knew, I had a song called ‘It’s Over’ about divorce and separation. And now I was getting up in the middle of the night and scrambling for a pen to write things down, which has never happened to me. I finished seven or eight songs very quickly and I still wasn’t done and it became apparent that I would eventually have a whole album of material to record, which had never happened before.”

For more Stewart news, visit rodstewart.com.

Time tracklist:

01. She Makes Me Happy

02. Can't Stop Me Now

03. It's Over

04. Brighton Beach

05. Beautiful Morning

06. Live The Life

07. Finest Woman

08. Time

09. Picture In A Frame

10. Sexual Religion

11. Make Love To Me Tonight

12. Pure Love

Time iTunes Deluxe Edition (Bonus Tracks)

01. Love Has No Pride

02. Corina Corina

03. Legless