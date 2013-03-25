Rod Stewart to Release New Album of Original Material, 'Time,' on May 7

Rod Stewart will release Time, his first album of new material in almost 20 years, May 7 on Capitol Records. The album features 12 tracks, 11 of which he wrote and produced.
“Something about the process of reviewing my life for the book [2012's Rod: The Autobiography ] reconnected me, and that was it: I was away," Stewart said. "Suddenly ideas for lyrics were piling up in my head.
"Next thing I knew, I had a song called ‘It’s Over’ about divorce and separation. And now I was getting up in the middle of the night and scrambling for a pen to write things down, which has never happened to me. I finished seven or eight songs very quickly and I still wasn’t done and it became apparent that I would eventually have a whole album of material to record, which had never happened before.”
Time tracklist:
- 01. She Makes Me Happy
- 02. Can't Stop Me Now
- 03. It's Over
- 04. Brighton Beach
- 05. Beautiful Morning
- 06. Live The Life
- 07. Finest Woman
- 08. Time
- 09. Picture In A Frame
- 10. Sexual Religion
- 11. Make Love To Me Tonight
- 12. Pure Love
Time iTunes Deluxe Edition (Bonus Tracks)
01. Love Has No Pride
02. Corina Corina
03. Legless