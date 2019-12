Friday night, the Who's Roger Daltrey and Oasis' Liam Gallagher joined forces for a performance of the Who's 1965 classic "My Generation."

The duo got together for a special celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the British TV show TFI Friday. Daltrey and Gallagher were joined by former Oasis drummer (and son of Ringo Starr) Zak Starkey and former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs.

Check out the performance below.