'Roger Waters The Wall': Preview the Former Pink Floyd Frontman's New Film — Video

Below, check out a preview of former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters’ new film, Roger Waters The Wall.

The film, which captures the sights and sounds of the stage performance of "The Wall Live," will be released September 29.

"The Wall Live" was a multimedia event that toured the world from 2010 to 2013. The film wraps the concert experience within the larger context of Waters’ personal journey as he deals with the death of his father in Italy in 1944 during World War II. That death and its effect on Waters was central to The Wall, Pink Floyd’s landmark 1979 album.

The film will also feature a rare meeting of former Pink Floyd members. Waters and drummer Nick Mason will reunite to discuss the band’s history and music and answer questions from fans.

Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985 over complaints about his bandmates’ lack of creative contributions to The Final Cut, the last album to feature the classic Floyd quartet of Waters, Mason, David Gilmour and Richard Wright.

Tickets for Roger Waters The Wall are available now at RogerWatersTheWall.com.