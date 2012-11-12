Rolling Stones Add Brooklyn Date to 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Rolling Stones have added a date in Brooklyn to their slate of upcoming shows celebrating the band's 50th anniversary. The show will take place on December 8, making it the first of three U.S. shows scheduled for the Stones this year.

Already on-sale (and sold out) are two dates at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on December 13 and 15. The latter show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at 9 p.m. EST.

The Stones will release a new greatest-hits compilation, GRRR!, tomorrow, November 13. The release will feature two new songs recorded in Paris earlier this year, "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot."