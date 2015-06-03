The Rolling Stones Premiere "Brown Sugar" Outtake Featuring Eric Clapton on Slide Guitar

The Rolling Stones have released a mesmerizing outtake of "Brown Sugar," featuring none other than Eric Clapton on slide guitar. It will appear on the upcoming reissue of the band's legendary 1971 album, Sticky Fingers.

The outtake was recorded shortly after Keith Richards' 27th birthday party on December 18, 1970, and features Clapton and Mick Taylor.

The reissue of Sticky Fingers is set for a June 9 release and features the remastered original album plus previously unreleased outtakes and five tracks recorded live at the Roundhouse in 1971.

Check out the alternate take of "Brown Sugar" below