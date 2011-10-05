Rush Release Trailer for 'Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland'

Prog-rock legends Rush are set to release a brand new DVD, Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland, on November 8. If the prospect of watching Neil Peart play drums for over an hour isn't enticing enough, the band has just posted a trailer for the DVD, which you can find below.

Footage from the DVD was filmed back in April at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, a nod to one of the first cities to actively support the band on rock radio.

Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland will be available in both Blu-Ray and standard DVD formats.