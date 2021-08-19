Sabbadius Electronics unveils two small-scale, Uni-Vibe-inspired pedals, the Tiny-Vibe 68 and Tiny-Vibe 69

Sabbadius Electronics – an effects pedal company based in Argentina – has unveiled the Tiny-Vibe 68 and Tiny-Vibe 69, two small-scale stompboxes inspired by the iconic Uni-Vibe modulation pedal.

Joining the company's existing Uni-Vibe-style range – which currently consists of a series of larger-scale Funky-Vibes – the two new pedals both offer vintage modulation tones, though each feature a slightly different internal design.

The Tiny-Vibe 68 is based on the original Honey-built Uni-Vibe unit from early 1968, the same model that was used heavily by Hendrix in the following years. The Tiny-Vibe 69, meanwhile, is modeled after a Japanese Uni-Vibe built in 1969 by Shin-ei Companion, which was used by the likes of David Gilmour and Robin Trower.

Tonally, the 68 model is the more intense-sounding of the pair, offering a faster maximum pulse speed, while the 69 delivers a markedly warmer and wider sound.

Internally, each Tiny-Vibe pedal features an all-analog design, and is fitted with custom-made photocells and Matsushita 2sC828 and 2sC539 transistors, helping them in their bid to achieve the authentic Uni-Vibe sound.

The control layout is the same for both the models: Volume and Intensity dials are situated on each version's front face – along with a Chorus/Vibrato switch – while the Speed knob is placed on the right-hand side of the enclosure for on-the-fly foot adjustments.

There's also a pair of footswitches: one for true bypass toggling, and another entitled 'Cancel', which allows players to use the pedal as a preamp.

Both the Tiny-Vibe 68 and Tiny-Vibe 69 are all-analog, hand-wired and hand-welded, and feature original 1960s stock Japanese bulbs, which don't lead to a perceived drop in volume when turned on.

For more information, head to Sabbadius Electronics.