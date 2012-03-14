For Sale: Steve Vai's Modded Marshall Stack Used on David Lee Roth's 'Eat 'Em and Smile' Album

Steve Vai and Vai.com have just posted some interesting items to eBay: the modified Marshall full stack Vai used on David Lee Roth's 1986 Eat 'Em and Smile album and lengthy supporting tour.

The listing includes Vai’s 100-watt, four-input Marshall JMP Plexi head and matching "white face" 4×12 cabinets. The starting price was $1,000.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Make-a-Noise Fund, which provides musical instruments to cultivate and preserve musical awareness, development and education.

The 100-watt Marshall JMP was given to Ted Templeman by Steve Stevens during the New York recording sessions for Eat 'Em and Smile. The amp was then modded to Vai’s liking by Lee Jackson, who was known for his Marshall modifications in the '80s and '90s.

The Plexi head features an extra gain stage, frequency adjust control, effects loop and master volume. It has been well maintained in Los Angeles and features matching Drake transformers, KT88 quad-matched power tubes and hand-selected pre-amp tubes.

The cabinets are outfitted with Celestion Vintage 30 speakers. Both cabinets bear Vai’s signature and certification and are in perfect working condition.

For more about these items, check out the photo gallery below and visit the actual listing on eBay.