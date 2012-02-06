Santana to Release 'Santana Live At Montreux 2011' DVD on February 21

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Santana Live At Montreux 2011 as a 2-DVD set (and Blu-ray) on February 21.

The 23-track DVD was filmed in high-definition and recorded in DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital 5.1 and LPCM Stereo. The complete track listing is below.

Live At Montreux 2011 is a career-spanning show that covers all the bases, from Tito Puente's "Oye Como Va," Fleetwood Mac's "Black Magic Woman," Babatunde Olatunji's "Jingo" and Willie Bobo's "Evil Ways" to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme."

Extras include interviews with Carlos and Cindy Blackman Santana and a behind-the-scenes film. Guest artists include the husband/wife guitar team of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks plus drummer/wife Cindy Blackman Santana.

Track Listing:

Disc 1:

01. Spark Of The Divine

02. SOCC

03. Back In Black

04. Singing Winds, Crying Beasts

05. Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen

06. Oye Como Va

07. Maria Maria

08. Foo Foo

09. Corazon Espinado / Guajira

10. Benny & Cindy Solo

11. Jingo

12. Carlos Speaks / Novus

13. Europa (Earth's Cry, Heaven's Smile) / I Want You

14. Batuka / No One To Depend On

Disc 2:

01. Duende / Open Invitation

02. Make Somebody Happy / Right On Be Free

03. Evil Ways / A Love Supreme

04. Sunshine Of Your Love

05. Smooth / Dame Tu Amor

06. Soul Sacrifice / Dennis Drum Solo

07. Samba Pa Ti

08. Into The Night

09. Love, Peace And Happiness / Freedom