Santana to Release 'Santana Live At Montreux 2011' DVD on February 21

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Santana Live At Montreux 2011 as a 2-DVD set (and Blu-ray) on February 21.
The 23-track DVD was filmed in high-definition and recorded in DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital 5.1 and LPCM Stereo. The complete track listing is below.
Live At Montreux 2011 is a career-spanning show that covers all the bases, from Tito Puente's "Oye Como Va," Fleetwood Mac's "Black Magic Woman," Babatunde Olatunji's "Jingo" and Willie Bobo's "Evil Ways" to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme."
Extras include interviews with Carlos and Cindy Blackman Santana and a behind-the-scenes film. Guest artists include the husband/wife guitar team of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks plus drummer/wife Cindy Blackman Santana.
Track Listing:
Disc 1:
- 01. Spark Of The Divine
- 02. SOCC
- 03. Back In Black
- 04. Singing Winds, Crying Beasts
- 05. Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen
- 06. Oye Como Va
- 07. Maria Maria
- 08. Foo Foo
- 09. Corazon Espinado / Guajira
- 10. Benny & Cindy Solo
- 11. Jingo
- 12. Carlos Speaks / Novus
- 13. Europa (Earth's Cry, Heaven's Smile) / I Want You
- 14. Batuka / No One To Depend On
Disc 2:
01. Duende / Open Invitation
02. Make Somebody Happy / Right On Be Free
03. Evil Ways / A Love Supreme
04. Sunshine Of Your Love
05. Smooth / Dame Tu Amor
06. Soul Sacrifice / Dennis Drum Solo
07. Samba Pa Ti
08. Into The Night
09. Love, Peace And Happiness / Freedom