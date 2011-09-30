Scientists Say Queen's "We Are The Champions" is the Catchiest Song Ever

Researchers at Goldsmiths University have been looking into the mathematical and physical properties (i.e. sound waves) of songs, trying to determine exactly what makes a song catchy in the first place.

In the process, they compiled a list of the catchiest songs of all time. Topping the list? Queen's "We Are the Champions."

One of the musicologists involved in the study, Dr. Daniel Mullensiefen, explains: "Every musical hit is reliant on maths, science, engineering and technology; from the physics and frequencies of sound that determine pitch and harmony, to the hi-tech digital processors and synthesizers, which can add effects to make a song more catchy."

Other songs near the top of the list included "Y.M.C.A" by the Village People and Europe's "The Final Countdown."