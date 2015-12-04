Scott Weiland, Former Stone Temple Pilots Singer, Found Dead at 48

Scott Weiland, former singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, has died at age 48. His wife, Jamie, confirmed his passing.

The singer was found around 9 p.m. Thursday on his tour bus in Minnesota, where his band, the Wildabouts, were scheduled to play at the Medina Entertainment Center. The show was canceled prior to their taking the stage.

Reports of Weiland’s death first began to circulated after Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro tweeted: “Just learned our friend Scott Weiland has died. So gutted, I am thinking of his family tonight.” That tweet has now been deleted.

Weiland’s official Facebook page has been updated with a short statement:

“Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts. At this time we ask that the privacy of Scott’s family be respected.”