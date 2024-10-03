“That thick sound you need for heavy metal – it’s all about the Les Paul. There’s no other guitar with the same kind of bottom-end as a Gibson”: Serj Tankian reveals he has a Gibson signature model on the way

“Serj Tankian” and “guitarist” may not be two words that you'd immediately associate with each other. However, the System of a Down frontman is a formidable player, picking up the guitar for live renditions of fan favorites like Question! and Aerials, and flexing his skills on his solo releases, including his brand-new Foundations EP.

Not only that, he recently partnered with Gibson, and has revealed that a new Serj Tankian Gibson signature model is well underway.

Serj Tankian Playing Guitar Compilation! - YouTube Watch On

This is not Tankian's first rodeo: he previously worked with Czech company Jolana on the Iris Serj Tankian Signature, whose finish incorporated his own artwork, as well as a signature Taylor T5 electro-acoustic in 2010.

His new Gibson model has yet to be confirmed by the company, but Tankian already knows what he wants from the guitar.

“It's a Les Paul Standard. I just love Les Pauls,” he details. “As far as that thick sound you need for heavy metal, it’s all about the Les Paul. There’s no other guitar with the same kind of bottom-end as a Gibson.

“I had a 1985 Custom for many years and also had this SG that I loved. There was a whole array of Gibsons, I was armed with a lot of guitars but I found myself using the same two instruments more than anything else.”

Tankian had previously collaborated with Gibson on a custom model, made by the Gibson Custom Shop “years ago,” which he reveals he's used “a lot on recordings and on stage.”

Serj Tankian - Cartoon Buyer - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

“It’s got that perfect balance between the Gibson low-end and the PRS or Fender-style top-end. It sits in the middle of those sounds, which is why I’ve always loved its tone,” he explains.

Teaming up with the brand for a signature Les Paul guitar felt like a natural progression, especially since it's also incorporating Tankian's other love: art. “The finish is actually going to be the artwork from my EP, so it will be wrapped in this beautiful painting that was made,” he elaborates.

“The original piece was sold last year and we’ve been working with Moonlight Arts Collective on the reproductions. I chose that painting for the EP cover and it felt right to bring that aesthetic to the guitar.”

When asked if we can expect any modifications, Tankian replies, “It's pretty much a Les Paul Standard with my artwork.

"Deconstruction" featuring Serj Tankian, Tony Iommi & Cesar Gueikian (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

“We haven’t really tweaked the other elements of the guitar, per se... but now you’ve said that, there is time. Maybe I need to have a think about changing some things and fucking with the pickups a bit!” he concludes with a laugh.

In addition to the upcoming model and his EP under Gibson's label, Tankian bolstered his partnership with the guitar brand through the release of the single Deconstruction with the Gibson Band, alongside Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian and Tony Iommi, last December.

Guitar World's full interview with Serj Tankian will be published later this month.