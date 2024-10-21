“Daron’s the guitarist, I’m the vocalist, and yet he was using my Strat… Then somebody stole it after breaking our car window”: Serj Tankian reflects on his guitar journey with System of a Down, Tony Iommi, Buckethead and beyond

Features
By
published

In a rare guitar interview, Serj Tankian breaks down his “fast folk” playing style and upcoming signature Gibson Les Paul, his love of shredders, and freaking out Maynard James Keenan (and being freaked out by Buckethead)

Serj Tankian
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the singer of System Of A Down, Serj Tankian has headlined the world’s biggest stages, stormed the charts with hit records and scooped up awards in the process. Much has been written about his band being one of the biggest and best of their kind: front-runners in the nu-metal explosion, highly respected for bringing heavy riffs into the mainstream without sacrificing the values that made them such a unique proposition.

But not a great deal is known about Serj Tankian the guitarist. He’s had a couple of signature models over the years and will occasionally pick up an electric for live renditions of SOAD songs like Question! and Aerials.

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).