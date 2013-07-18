Seymour Duncan Acoustic Woody Pickup Now Available in Walnut or Black

When looking for a high-quality, easy to use and affordable acoustic guitar pickup, the Woody has been the choice for many guitarists looking to capture the full warmth and richness of their instrument.

It snaps easily in and out of just about any soundhole and features a 14-foot studio quality cable that can reach across most cafes.

Up until now the only available color was maple, but many acoustic guitar players have asked for the ability to get the Woody without having to sacrifice the look of their favorite acoustic. With the new addition of the Black and Walnut Woodys, your favorite acoustic will sound as good as it looks.

Aside from the three color options, the Woody is available in three different versions to meet the various needs of acoustic guitarists. The Woody SC is a single-coil acoustic pickup that produces a crisp natural tone with no 60-cycle hum. The Woody HC is a full hum-cancelling acoustic pickup that picks up more of the natural warmth and richness.

And the Woody XL features adjustable pole pieces for finding your perfect balance from string to string, and it brings more richness and articulation out of your tone thanks to its stacked design.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com.