Seymour Duncan Introduces Pegasus 7 & 8 String Pickups

Straight off the recent launch of the Whole Lotta Humbucker, Seymour Duncan is releasing the Pegasus 7 & 8 string bridge pickup.

Designed to provide the qualities that progressive and modern metal players need, it features harmonic richness, great dynamics and defined string separation that ensures all those notes break through any distorted mix. Many seven string players have been saying that they need a pickup that isn't excessively high-gain given the amount of gain on modern amps.

The Pegasus provides the perfect balance with a more moderate output that lets you push it to the edge and still retain warmth and clarity.

The Pegasus is available in standard passive 7/8 string sizing and also an active mount (soapbar) size for those who bought a guitar that originally came with active pickups.

