Shadows Fall Release "The Unknown" Music Video

Massachusetts-based thrashers Shadows Fall have just released the official music video for their new song, "The Unknown." Check it out below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, Fire From The Sky, which is set for a May 15 release through Razor & Tie.

"Fire From The Sky is not a concept album by any means," says singer Brian Fair, "but a few common themes do link these songs together. These days, the world seems to be spiraling out of control into a frantic state of confusion, corruption and chaos. It's as if we are living under the shadow of an impending apocalypse. The songs on this album were inspired by this chaos and the struggle to find answers in these dark days."

You can preorder the album here.