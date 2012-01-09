The Shins Streaming New Single, "Simple Song"

The Shins are now streaming the first single from their upcoming new album, Port of Morrow, online. Scroll down to stream "Simple Song."

Port of Morrow, the follow-up to 2007's Wincing the Night Away, is set for release on March 20. The album was recorded in L.A. and Portland throughout 2011, and was produced by Greg Kurstin.

The band have also announced the first handful of shows for the year in support of Port of Morrow. The dates can be found below.

The Shins 2012 Tour Dates