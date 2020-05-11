Sick Riffs: Learn the savage death-metal dissonance of Ingested's Invidious

Sick Riffs #35: The world of extreme/death metal is getting bigger and bigger, as increasingly impressive musicianship is teamed with increasingly illegible band logos. Amongst the sonic shock and awe sits Ingested, who have recently had to cancel their tour supporting fellow death metallers Decapitated only a few dates in.

Today, guitarist Sean Hynes teaches you how to play Invidious, from the band's latest full-length album, The Level Above Human. Regarding why he chose this track, Hynes states: "Whenever we play this song live on tour, there's someone that wants to learn it, or there's a soundcheck with it just because it's catchy."

The relatively simple riff (at least in terms of death metal) is played in drop A (AEADF#B). In this instance, Hynes plays an ESP LTD M-1000 Deluxe electric guitar fitted with D'Addario strings, running through a Kemper amp modeler with custom 5150 and Revv G3 profiles.

https://www.ingested.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/ingesteduk/

https://www.instagram.com/ingested/

https://twitter.com/ingested

https://www.ingested.co.uk/shop/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0EziqO4Mehje1x6hA1Fg2m

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ingested/id316626426

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.