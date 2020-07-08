Sick Riffs: Liam Beeson teaches you the technical onslaught of Brand of Sacrifice's Casca

Sick Riffs #76: Love tech-death-metal? Dig, if you will, Brand of Sacrifice's Casca, which features an abundance of hammer-ons, pull-offs and string skipping - perfect for you to practice your accuracy and precision. Guitarist Liam Beeson joins us to walk you through the track's main riff step by step.

He plays a Kiesel Delos 7-string electric guitar fitted with D’Addario NYXL strings, running through a Kemper amp modeler.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Toronto/Manhattan four-piece had to cut short their European run with fellow tech-metallers Rings of Saturn, Enterprise Earth and Traitors. However, in positive news, we can expect a new album from the band in 2020. Plenty of dizzying new riffs and odd time signatures to look forward to in these uncertain times, no doubt.

Support Brand of Sacrifice

