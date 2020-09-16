Sick Riffs: Quinn DeVeaux teaches you the soulful acoustic chord progression of Been Too Long

Sick Riffs #119: If you're looking for an all-killer/no-filler album of guitar-driven soul music, look no further than Quinn DeVeaux's suitably titled 2020 album, Book of Soul. From start to finish, it's brimming with tastefully placed, brilliantly dialed-in electric guitar parts, as well as gorgeous vocal harmonies and even the occasional piano solo.

Its opener, Been Too Long, sets the stage for the rest of record to come, with its instantly catchy chord progression, infectious lead vocals and high-spirited arrangement. DeVeaux joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you the track's intro riff and chord progression. All you'll need's an acoustic guitar, so pick up that strummer and play along.

He plays a Guild True American acoustic guitar with a spruce top and sides and built-in Fishman electronics.

"The coronavirus has changed my life," DeVeaux says. "Getting through quarantine has been helped by being able to exercise or go out and write in the grass or whatnot but now there's another level of quarantine on top of the old one.

"I can't talk about 2020 without also talking about police violence against black bodies. Continued and unnecessary police violence has been putting a heavy strain on an already pressured situation. Some days it's all just too much.

"All of the touring that would have happened behind Book Of Soul is on hold. I was very much looking forward to bringing this album to people in person and it's been bumming me out that it's not possible."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.