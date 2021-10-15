Simon Gallup has returned to The Cure following his departure in August

The Cure’s long-serving bassist Simon Gallup seems to have rejoined the band, despite only announcing his departure in August.

Gallup appeared to acknowledge that he is still in The Cure in response to a question left by a fan on the Facebook page for his new project, Alice Blue Gown.

Asked, “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?”, Gallup replied “Yes I am”, which seems fairly unequivocal.

Gallup previously used his Facebook profile to tell fans he was leaving The Cure. That post has since been removed, but at the time Gallup stated:

“With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all.” Before elaborating in the comments that he “got fed up of betrayal.”

The band itself made no official statement or comment on Gallup’s departure, either via PR representatives or social media channels, so perhaps this is one argument that has blown over.

Aside from the notable exception of Robert Smith, Gallup is the band’s longest serving member and has been described by Smith as his “best friend” and “absolutely vital to what we do.”