Singer Amy Winehouse, 27, Found Dead in London

Troubled British singer Amy Winehouse was found dead in her London apartment today, The Daily Mail, the BBC and Sky News are reporting. She was 27.

A press release from London's Metropolitan Police, which doesn't specifically name Winehouse, reads:

"Police were called by London Ambulance Service to an address in Camden Square NW1 shortly before 16.05 hrs today, Saturday 23 July, following reports of a woman found deceased. On arrival officers found the body of a 27-year-old female who was pronounced dead at the scene. ... At this early stage it is being treated as unexplained."

Enquiries continue into the circumstances of the death.

The Grammy-winning Winehouse, who has been in and out of rehab at multiple points during her career, canceled her European tour last month after a performance in Belgrade, where she seemed completely out of it.

Several rock and metal musicians have taken to Twitter to post their reactions to Winehouse's death.

Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) "Drugs suck. How much clearer does the message have to be? R.I.P. Amy Winehouse"

Gene Simmons (Kiss) "RIP, Amy. So young & talented. So sad. We condemn murderers. We never condemn drugs."

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) "Amy Winehouse...RIP. I wish you would have said yes, yes, yes. We will miss you."

Alex Skolnick (Testament) "27=too young to go. It's one thing w legends from another era. But when it happens to someone current, it's freaky, esp. if you're over 27."

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) "Sad to hear about Amy Winehouse. I mourn any time one of our own passes on. A tragedy...no doubt. Truly sad."

Zakk Wylde "Amy Winehouse Just Passed away... She could Fn Sing.. GOD BLESS ✞TBLO✞"

Sebastian Bach "Dear Amy W, it is a rough crazy business & there is nothing like being on stage.Once u feel that nothing else compares.Your pain is gone RIP"

Glenn Hughes "So sad to hear the news of Soul Sister Amy Winehouse...my heart goes out to her family...Addiction is cunning, baffling ansd Powerful...GH"

Eric Avery (ex-Jane's Addiction) "Another tragedy. The spectacular demise of a very talented woman is finished. Amy Winehouse found dead in her London flat."

Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) "My God! So sad to hear about Amy Winehouse! My deepest condolences to her friends and family and fans. You will be missed Amy xoxox"

Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) "Soaring talent. Fucking tragic."

Ted Nugent "B sure to tell ur children that Amy Winehouse suicide is insane stupid"

Riki Rachtman "Amy Winehouse Dead.I've said for years I think she was one of the most talented artists in decades. Could have been a legend like B.Holliday"

Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) "No words can ever really make Sad News any better R.I.P. AMY"