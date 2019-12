Six Organs of Admittance, the folk/noise brainchild of guitarist Ben Chasny, has set an August 21 release for Ascent, the project's latest full-length effort, which will be released via Drag City.

Chasny was the youngest guitarist intereviewed for the new book, Feeding Back: Conversations with Alternative Guitarists from Proto-Punk to Post-Rock, which offers a "counter-history of rock music."

You can stream and download "Waswasa" from Ascent via the SoundCloud player below.