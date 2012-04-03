Slash on Axl Rose: "He Hates My Guts"

If you've been following the saga of Guns N' Roses even loosely over the last couple of decades or so, then you know that almost all of the bad blood that still exists between the band's original members is almost all squarely between Slash and Axl Rose.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Slash confirmed what we all more or less already knew, that his feud with Axl is the main reason you won't see the band perform together at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony later this month.

"He hates my guts," said Slash. "It's over a lot of different stuff; I don't even know. There's just no communication between us. I talk to Duff and Steven, but when it comes to old Guns N' Roses, there really isn't anybody that makes decisions."

Also revealed yesterday was the fact that — contrary to a statement from GNR keyboard player Dizzy Reed — Izzy Stradlin was not planning to attend the event.

"I asked Slash if he would do it," former GNR drummer Matt Sorum told VH1 Radio Network, "and Slash's answer to me was that he spoke to Izzy and Izzy wasn't planning on coming. So I think that was like, if Izzy's not going to come and it's not all the original guys, then it doesn't make sense."

It looks like all Guns fans can hope for is for Axl and Slash to at least make it onto the same stage to accept the honor and keep things civil.