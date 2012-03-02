Slash Bassist Todd Kerns: 'Apocalyptic Love' Title Track is "Earth Shattering"

After wrapping up work on Slash's new solo album, Apocalyptic Love, bassist Todd Kerns has posted a new blog on his official website, which included a few tidbits about the new record.

"A few weeks back, we finished recording the new Slash album that has been since been titled Apocalyptic Love," he wrote, "after the lead off track which is Earth shattering!"

Kern continued: "We finished up recording at Barefoot Recordings with Eric Valentine and the very next day we were shooting an in the studio performance for Mativision. We performed all 13 songs from Apocalyptic Love for the Mativision cameras. The cool thing is that while watching it on your computer you’ll be able to select what you wanna look at and switch around 360 degrees all over the place. It is totally mind blowing. Crazy."

You can read the rest of the entry here.

Slash released the first single, "You're A Lie," from his new album to radio on Monday. Apocalyptic Love is set for a May 22 release.