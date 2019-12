This morning, famed children's author Maurice Sendak passed away in Danbury, Connecticut. He was 83.

"RIP Maurice Sendak," commented Slash via Twitter. "A couple of your books were huge to me when I was a kid. Lot of great memories thinking about them."

He added, "Actually, Where the Wild Things Are was the catalyst for many a parent/teacher conference."

Sendak was best known for Where the Wild Things Are, which formed a trilogy along with In the Night Kitchen and Outside Over There.