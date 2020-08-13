Slash, Lizzy Hale, Billy Gibbons, Cheap Trick and more to perform at day-long (DE)TOUR Virtual Music Festival

Slash, Lizzy Hale, Cheap Trick and many more artists have signed on to perform at (DE)TOUR Virtual Music Festival, a day-long charity music event.

(DE)TOUR was conceived by Morrison Hotel Gallery, which partnered with Kerry Brown’s Rolling Live Studios and Spotify to benefit MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in their support of out-of-work touring artists, crew members and independent venues and promoters.

In addition to the above artists, the daylong charity event will feature - deep breath - Ringo Starr, Linda Perry, Gavin Rossdale, Macy Gray, Sean Lennon, Jesse Malin, Taylor Momsen, Badflower, John Oates, David Johansen, Darryl McDaniels (a.k.a. DMC), Gilby Clarke, Donita Sparks, Matt Sorum, Lzzy Hale, Bluebonnets, Charlotte Muhl, David Ramirez, Al Barr, Eve Monsees, Scream, Haley Reinhart, Joseph Arthur, Kathy Valentine, Lenny Kaye, Mickey Thomas, Mike Flanigin, South of Eden, Steve Stevens, Sue Foley, the Cringe, Uni, Vintage Trouble, AWOLNATION, Mike Garson, Meg Toohey, Carmine Rojas, and more.

The evening will also include appearances by celebrated music photographers Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, Henry Diltz, Danny Clinch and Lynn Goldsmith.

Artists will deliver intimate performances from their own homes, as well as from the otherwise vacant stages of legendary music venues throughout the nation, including New York City's Bowery Electric and Hollywood's Whisky a Go Go, Roxy Theatre and Viper Room. The event will be hosted by Spotify Global Head of Rock Allison Hagendorf and MTV/VH1 personality Matt Pinfield.

There is no cost for admission, and Spotify will match donations dollar-for-dollar made to MusiCares up to a collective total of $10m through their Covid-19 Music Relief Project, with all proceeds being split between MusiCares and NIVA.

For more details head to Rolling Live Studios.

Additionally, a VIP Fundraiser Experience with exclusive merchandise and a backstage Zoom meet & greet will be offered via NoCapshows.com.