Slash: New Single, "You're a Lie," Hits Radio Today

The first single from Slash's new album, Apocalyptic Love, hit radio earlier today. You can listen to "You're A Lie" on Loudwire or stream it below via YouTube.

"'You're A Lie' is the second song I brought to the band in 2011 during the last tour," said Slash of his new single. "We worked on it at soundcheck somewhere, I can't remember where. It's gone through some minor changes along the way, mainly the chorus. But for the most part, it's remained true to its original arrangement. I can't wait to play this live."

Apocalyptic Love is set for release on May 22 via Slash's own Dik Hayd International label.

For video of Slash in the studio recording Apocalyptic Love, head here.