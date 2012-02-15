Video: Slash Posts More Footage From the Studio

Update: Slash has just posted part three, and you can now check out all three parts below.

Slash is currently wrapping up work on his as-yet-untitled new album, which is

due out May 22 on his own Dik Hayd International Label.

The former GNR guitarist also recently announced a string of U.S. tour dates for May, which you can check out here.

Earlier today, a new interview with Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed surfaced online, with Reed claiming all of the original members of the band will be in attendance when GNR are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April. Read more at this location.