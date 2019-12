According to Slash, three tracks have already been recorded for his upcoming second solo album, and he plans to record a lot more. 15 more to be exact.

On a recent post on his official Facebook page, Slash wrote: "Ok, 13 songs ready to record. 3 already done. 2 more to finish writing before Dec. 12 on the record, 6 bonus trx, Woohoo! Iii|; )'"

Slash is looking to release his second solo album in as many years sometime in the spring of next year.