Slash to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist — and current Guitar World cover star — Slash will be honored next month with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, announced the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce recently. The star will fittingly be placed in front of Hard Rock Cafe on Hollywood Boulevard.

"Slash is widely considered one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time," said Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. "We are proud to place his name among the stars on our fabled Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Slash and singer Myles Kennedy will take part in a special acoustic set and Q&A session after the ceremony at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The guitarist released his latest album, Apocalyptic Love, last month. For the inside scoop on his new band and new album, pick up the July issue of Guitar World on newsstands now or in our online store.