Slash on Solo Career: "I'm a Band Guy"

Slash may be ready to release his second album as a solo artist, but according to him, he's still a band guy at heart.

"I’m a band guy," Slash recently told Rolling Stone. "Everything I touch I turn into a fucking band. I still have my name on the marquee and everything, but I’m just not a dictator, I don’t want to rule anything. I like to hear what other people’s ideas are and so on and so forth."

While Slash has undoubtedly dealt with his share of LSD (Lead Singer's Disease) over the years, the guitarist maintains that he's never had the desire to take the lead in a band, dating all the way back to his teenage years.

"I realized I was a band guy when I was 15 when I only knew like four licks and two chords and I started a band," he said. "I like working in a band atmosphere, I think something about that camaraderie. I do not want to do it all by myself. I’m like that with everything else, I don’t want to do that with music. I’m very much a loner in most respects, but when it comes to working with music, whether I’m leading it or not, the last record was very collaborative."

You can read the full interview here.

Slash will release his second solo album, Apocalyptic Love, on May 22.