Slash Unveils Signature Gibson Custom Shop Guitars

Gibson Custom Shop guitars has announced the new Gibson Custom "Appetite" Les Paul Guitar: a limited-edition guitar made to honor Slash, and the same model that he used to record his recent solo album Slash. The guitar will be sold at Guitar Center, which will carry both the hand-aged and signed model along with the VOS (Vintage Original Spec) version.

The Custom Shop Slash "Appetite" Les Paul is crafted in the image of an original 1958-'60 Les Paul Standard and available in strictly limited numbers. The guitar was crafted to honor Slash and his devotion to the Les Paul Standard guitar since 1987 with the debut of Guns N' Roses' album Appetite for Destruction. All Custom Shop Slash "Appetite" Les Pauls come with a lined hardshell case, a Certificate of Authenticity, an Owner's Manual and adjustment literature, and a rare bonus of a deluxe vinyl LP edition of Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction. The VOS model went on sale Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. EST, while the hand-aged and signed model will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 1 p.m. EST.

"This guitar plays and sounds very unique," said Slash. "It is a beautiful piece of work."