Slayer Guitarist Kerry King In Doubt Over More "Big Four" Shows

Anyone who caught one of the Big Four shows over the past couple of years would have to agree that they were truly once-in-a-lifetime events. As many fans are still hoping the Big Four -- Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- will come their way, Slayer's Kerry King believes the bands will likely now go their separate ways.

"If you look at how much work went into making it all happen in the first place, then I really doubt we can do the same thing again," King told Classic Rock. "You had four headlining bands touring together and that takes so much organizing."

King admitted that the biggest factor was not desire on the bands' part, but rather trying to get all four bands to fit the shows into their busy schedules.

"I know there are some parts where they're angry not to have gotten the chance to see it," he added. "The Bay Area will probably never forgive us. And we could go on and on doing it for ages. But I honestly doubt we can get our schedules to coincide like that again."