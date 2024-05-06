“If you want to bench press 200lbs, you start at 80... You should concentrate on performing with articulation at whatever speed it is”: Kerry King on how to master thrash metal speed riffing

Slayer's Kerry King is certainly no stranger to light-speed trash metal riffing. It's undoubtedly one of the signifying features of his guitar playing. So how does the king of speed manage to play that fast?

In the latest issue of Total Guitar, King imparts his speed riffing wisdom: “It’s like anything. If you want to bench press 200lbs, you start at 80. If you don’t like practicing, get a song that’s in the BPM range of where you need to start off, play along and then bump it in increments of 10 until you get to there. You should concentrate on performing with articulation at whatever speed it is – full notes played clean.”

King also talks about the elements he looks out for when he's writing a new riff: “One thing that sticks out is my choice of chords and rhythmic patterns. I attribute a lot of that to Judas Priest, because they would write riffs that went from A to F and C, with icing here and there. And I think my go-to is more like E to F and G, or maybe G#.

“That idea turns up in most of my riffs. I don’t try to change that, it’s just where I end up. I probably base too many songs on that kind of progression, but most people probably don’t notice!”

Kerry King is set to release his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, on May 17. Alongside King, the album features Death Angel's Mark Osegueda on vocals, Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders, and ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

“There are no shocks on this album,” reveals King. “I like bands to stay true to the sound that works. I’m happy that AC/DC have been making the same record for 50 years. That’s why I like them!”

For more Kerry King, plus new interviews with Slash and St.Vincent, pick up issue 384 of Total Guitar at Magazines Direct.