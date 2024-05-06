“If you want to bench press 200lbs, you start at 80... You should concentrate on performing with articulation at whatever speed it is”: Kerry King on how to master thrash metal speed riffing

In a new interview with Total Guitar, the Slayer axeman demystifies his approach to light-speed riffing, and reveals what he loves about AC/DC

Slayer's Kerry King is certainly no stranger to light-speed trash metal riffing. It's undoubtedly one of the signifying features of his guitar playing. So how does the king of speed manage to play that fast?

In the latest issue of Total Guitar, King imparts his speed riffing wisdom: “It’s like anything. If you want to bench press 200lbs, you start at 80. If you don’t like practicing, get a song that’s in the BPM range of where you need to start off, play along and then bump it in increments of 10 until you get to there. You should concentrate on performing with articulation at whatever speed it is – full notes played clean.”

