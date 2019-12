Slipknot have released a new video promoting their upcoming Prepare For Hell Tour (with Korn and King 810), and you can check it out below.

The clip features Corey Taylor wearing his new mask, obscured by some dirty plastic sheets.

Take a look — and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

Slipknot's new album, 5: The Gray Chapter, will be released October 21.