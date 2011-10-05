Smokey Robinson Guitarist Marv Tarplin Dead at 70

Legendary Motown guitarist Marv Tarplin passed away this past Friday at the age of 70.

Tarplin was best known for his work as the guitarist for Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. He began his career in the late '50s, backing an all-girl pop group called the Primettes, who would eventually change their name and become the Supremes.

Aside from this work with Smokey Robinson, with whom he continued to record until his retirement in 2008, Tarplin notably worked with Marvin Gaye, playing on hits like "Ain't That Peculiar" and "I'll Be Doggone."