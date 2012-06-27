Snow Patrol Start Over with Original Material

After their sessions for their 2011 release, Fallen Empires, Gary Lightbody and the rest of Snow Patrol attempted to record material for their next release.

However, that has since been scrapped in light of a new project Snow Patrol are working on, following a "bout of writer's block" from Lightbody.

"The songs I’ve been writing recently are light years away from anything I’ve ever done," Lightbody told NME.com. “I’m striving to always make the best album.”

Snow Patrol are playing at this year’s T In The Park, which takes place July 6 to 8 in Kinross, England. Tickets are available here.