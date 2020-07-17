Trending

SolidGoldFX takes flanger pedals to new extremes with the Oblivion Quad Flange

Three flange modes and four independent delay lines for “massive swooshing tsunamis of ominous textures”

SolidGoldFX has introduced the Oblivion Quad Flange, boasting three modes and a whopping four individual offset modulating delay lines.

The flanger pedal’s three modes are Classic Thru-Zero, Bi Flange (a pair of modulating delay lines) and Quad Flange, which adds the four independent delay lines for “massive swooshing tsunamis of ominous textures.”

Each setting has a respective Degrade mode for conjuring lo-fi sounds reminiscent of ring mods or robotic overtones. 

(Image credit: SolidGoldFX)

There’s also a Blend control to adjust wet and dry mix, expression and CV capabilities, internal dip switches for additional variation and control and multi-function foot switch capabilities for tap tempo, speed ramping and LFO braking.

Other features include top-mounted jacks and soft touch-relay true bypass switching, and the pedal runs on 9V DC power.

The Oblivion is available for £245 ($TBC). For more information, head to SolidGoldFX.