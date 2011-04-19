Sonic Youth/Nirvana Tour Documentary '1991: The Year Punk Broke' Coming to DVD

It's finally time to throw out your old VHS copy of 1991: The Year Punk Broke, the documentary film about the 1991 European tour that paired Sonic Youth (the headliners) with Nirvana (the openers). A DVD version of the film will be released this fall by We Got Power Films in honor of the tour's 20th anniversary, as reported by Slicing Up Eyeballs.

According to director Dave Markey, Universal Music is planning an extended 20th-anniversary edition of the film, which also includes footage of the Ramones, Dinosaur Jr., Babes in Toyland and Gumball. The new edition will include a 42-minute film, "(This Is Known As) The Blues Scale", which contains perviously unseen performances by Sonic Youth (including "Inhuman", "Orange Rolls/Angel's Spit" and "Eric's Trip") and Nirvana ("In Bloom"). The DVD also will contain footage of a 2003 panel discussion with Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo and Steve Shelley, Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis, and Markey, as well as more performance material and commentary from Markey and Moore.

Other features include running audio commentary by Moore and Markey, rough edits of performance material, a photo slide show, the theatrical trailer and more.