Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore to Split Up; Fate of Band Uncertain

MusicRadar.com reports that Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore have announced that their marriage is on the rocks.

In fact, the pair -- who have been married 27 years -- are splitting up, a reality that leaves the fate of the legendary New York City band up in the air.

Gordon and Moore released this statement via a representative at Matador Records:

"Musicians Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore, married in 1984, are announcing they have separated. Sonic Youth, with both Kim and Thurston involved, will proceed with its South American tour dates in November. Plans beyond that tour are uncertain. The couple has requested respect for their personal privacy and does not wish to issue further comment."

Gordon, 58, and Moore, 53, have a 17-year-old daughter, Coco, a member of the band Big Nils. Sonic Youth's 16th and most recent album was The Eternal, released in 2009.

